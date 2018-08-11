Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives C$11.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.80 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

