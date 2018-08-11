International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Short Interest Down 1.8% in July

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,901 shares, a drop of 1.8% from the July 13th total of 699,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130,443 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

