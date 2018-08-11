International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $139.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,229.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 49,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,037.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,088,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,247,617 shares of company stock worth $286,914,504. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,735,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $33,886,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 994,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 260,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $29,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

