Inter Parfums (IPAR) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums traded up $0.10, hitting $61.70, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 72,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,288. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 27,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,334,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,861. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $15,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $10,730,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

