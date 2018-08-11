Intel Co. (INTC) Position Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 140,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 101,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $14,617,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.