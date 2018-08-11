Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) VP Sells $214,920.00 in Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,241.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
David Shepard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 15th, David Shepard sold 2,396 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $82,877.64.
- On Friday, May 25th, David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $39,748.80.
IDTI stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $36.78.
IDTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
