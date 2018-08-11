Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) VP Sells $214,920.00 in Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,241.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Shepard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, David Shepard sold 2,396 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $82,877.64.

On Friday, May 25th, David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $39,748.80.

IDTI stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

