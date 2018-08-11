Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is set to release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment opened at $7.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.35. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

