Insider Selling: Walt Disney Co (DIS) EVP Sells $14,957,209.26 in Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,089.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walt Disney opened at $112.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 160.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 132,077 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 741,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,671,000 after buying an additional 147,065 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 154.1% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

