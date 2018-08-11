Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CEO Sells $143,269.28 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $143,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Reading also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Christopher J. Reading sold 2,672 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $246,251.52.

U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $112.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.