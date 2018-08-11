Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 3,794 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $351,627.92.

DATA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 488,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,960. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 30.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

