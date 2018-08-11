Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Chairman Sells $2,145,303.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,303.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus opened at $60.82 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.73. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 267,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

