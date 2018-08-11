Insider Selling: M/I Homes Inc (MHO) CEO Sells $345,792.33 in Stock

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $345,792.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M/I Homes opened at $25.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $748.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2,092.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 907,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 244,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 216,879 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

