Insider Selling: Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Stanton Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $132,060.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 9,500 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $80,750.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $183,250.00.

Franks International traded down $0.15, hitting $8.79, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,280,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,269. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franks International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 572,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Franks International during the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Franks International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 487,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 63,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franks International by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 1,198,413 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franks International by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

