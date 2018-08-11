Insider Selling: Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) insider James Whyte Mavor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$98,400.00.

TSE DGC traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$11.92. 619,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,522. Detour Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$17.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. CSFB cut shares of Detour Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$22.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

