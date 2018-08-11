Insider Selling: Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) CFO Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CDR opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.87. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 1.20%. analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 40.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

