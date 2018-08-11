Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) VP Sells $786,000.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WIFI opened at $30.43 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 5.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 11.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.6% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 590,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

