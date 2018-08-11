Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (NEX) Insider Purchases £20,450 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Michael J. E. McKeon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,472.49).
Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.41) on Friday. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.20).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.
