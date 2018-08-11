Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (NEX) Insider Purchases £20,450 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Michael J. E. McKeon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,472.49).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.41) on Friday. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.59) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group cut National Express Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.31) to GBX 415 ($5.37) in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised National Express Group to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 428 ($5.54).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

