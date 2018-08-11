Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Peter W. Anderson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.50 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00.

CI Financial traded down C$0.65, hitting C$21.36, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,758. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$21.10 and a 12 month high of C$30.23.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). CI Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of C$573.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.