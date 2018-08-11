Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS) Insider Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Michael Neil Donaldson acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £1,492.50 ($1,932.04).

Michael Neil Donaldson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 6th, Michael Neil Donaldson acquired 783 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £1,487.70 ($1,925.83).

On Friday, June 8th, Michael Neil Donaldson acquired 803 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £1,493.58 ($1,933.44).

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Michael Neil Donaldson acquired 1 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of GBX 197 ($2.55).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon opened at GBX 195 ($2.52) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 974 ($12.61).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

