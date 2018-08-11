Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Acquires 38,377 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 38,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $267,871.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 3,369 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,549.31.

On Friday, August 3rd, Dowdupont Inc. bought 19,608 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $137,256.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Dowdupont Inc. bought 21,618 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $151,326.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 18,788 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $131,516.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 1,650 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Dowdupont Inc. bought 9,265 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $64,855.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 1,898 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $13,286.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 45,899 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $320,834.01.

On Thursday, July 12th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 10,185 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $71,193.15.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 41,961 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $293,727.00.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions traded down $0.16, hitting $6.70, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 95,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.