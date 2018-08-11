Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.11, hitting $4.27, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 71,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,235. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.16. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 0.47%. equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 7,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 88.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

