IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Busey worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 21.51%. equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.