IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SP Plus Corp (SP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SP Plus worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 266,568 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 241,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 171,291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 679,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $153,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

SP Plus opened at $39.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $892.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.28%. sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.