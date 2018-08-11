Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. HSBC set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.57 ($43.68).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post opened at €30.63 ($35.62) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.