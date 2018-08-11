Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 price target on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) traded up $0.15, reaching $24.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,056.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $192,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.