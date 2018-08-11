Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

ICD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Independence Contract Drilling opened at $3.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.63. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 603.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

