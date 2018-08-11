Imperial Capital Cuts Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Price Target to $10.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Earthstone Energy traded down $0.05, reaching $8.40, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,732. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $538.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

