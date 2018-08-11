Imperial Capital Boosts Walt Disney (DIS) Price Target to $112.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Imperial Capital from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $114.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,041. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,077 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 741,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,671,000 after acquiring an additional 147,065 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

