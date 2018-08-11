II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond Sells 4,000 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 4,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,050. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on II-VI to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

