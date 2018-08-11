IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Insider Paul Mainwaring Sells 29,765 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.51), for a total value of £264,610.85 ($342,538.32).

Shares of IG Group opened at GBX 880.50 ($11.40) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. IG Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a GBX 33.51 ($0.43) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $9.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital lowered IG Group to an “under review” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities raised IG Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 931 ($12.05) to GBX 980 ($12.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IG Group from GBX 955 ($12.36) to GBX 1,040 ($13.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 993 ($12.85).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

