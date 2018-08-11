IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,479.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $342,599.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $2,515,943. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories opened at $243.52 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.