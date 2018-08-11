ICU Medical (ICUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $8.30-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $292.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $321.70.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.12, for a total value of $3,121,339.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,497 shares in the company, valued at $107,696,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Saucedo sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total value of $421,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,842,954 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

