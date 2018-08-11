ICU Medical (ICUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $8.30-8.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $292.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $321.70.
In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.12, for a total value of $3,121,339.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,497 shares in the company, valued at $107,696,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Saucedo sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total value of $421,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,842,954 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.
