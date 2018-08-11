IAMGOLD (IAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of IAMGOLD traded down $0.09, reaching $4.93, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,774,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,783. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -0.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

