IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.70.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $10.40 on Thursday, reaching $193.00. 2,033,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,434. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $195.27. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 250.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

