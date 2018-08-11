Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,396,163 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 13th total of 10,384,010 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,093,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

Huntington Bancshares opened at $15.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 28,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $431,675.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,038. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 72,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

