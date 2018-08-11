HunterCoin Price Reaches $0.0512 (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. HunterCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,743.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HunterCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

