HubSpot (HUBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot reported stellar second-quarter 2018 results. The company also raised it fiscal 2018 outlook. The company is benefitting from an expanding international footprint. Further, revolutionary marketing and sales applications and significant scope in cross-selling sales products to its existing market customer base are key catalysts. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Acquisitions of Motion AI and Kemvi reflect HubSpot’s focus on integrating AI into its portfolio. However, adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact and mounting operating losses are headwinds.”

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of HubSpot traded up $1.40, reaching $130.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,552. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.09 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $2,488,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kinzer sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $523,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 143.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

