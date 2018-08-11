Hubii Network (HBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $383.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003762 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00297566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00183959 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,516,418 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

