Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $42.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

