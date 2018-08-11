Huber Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,656,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,883,000 after buying an additional 8,865,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,107,000 after buying an additional 4,819,031 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 28,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,321,000 after buying an additional 2,489,252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,307,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,005,000 after buying an additional 2,179,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,793,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,980,000 after buying an additional 2,171,938 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $32.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

