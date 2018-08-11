Huami (HMI) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Huami (NYSE:HMI) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huami earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1645339029631 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE HMI opened at $10.55 on Friday. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.