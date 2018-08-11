HSBC Analysts Give Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) a €12.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Ceconomy AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares stock traded down €3.49 ($4.06) on Friday, reaching €7.46 ($8.67). The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.