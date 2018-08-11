Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,321,263 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 13th total of 3,158,707 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HUSA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

