Hostelworld Group (HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 422 ($5.46) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.15) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

HSW opened at GBX 280 ($3.62) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.50).

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

