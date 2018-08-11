Horizon Global (HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HZN. Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $233.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Horizon Global by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 747,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 382,238 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 227.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 371,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 206,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spitfire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 1,288,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 190,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

