Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

