Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $153.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

