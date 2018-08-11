HollyWoodCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Million (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00006399 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $336,772.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012357 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 26,795,358 coins and its circulating supply is 7,440,080 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin . The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

