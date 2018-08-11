HolidayCheck Group (HOC) Given a €3.50 Price Target at HSBC

HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) received a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HOC stock opened at €3.68 ($4.28) on Thursday.

HolidayCheck Group Company Profile

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; MietwagenCheck, a rental car portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals.

