HMS (HMSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

